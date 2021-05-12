CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, May 11, 2021

411 FPUS51 KALY 120731

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 120730

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

330 AM EDT Wed May 12 2021

CTZ001-122000-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

330 AM EDT Wed May 12 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

CTZ013-122000-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

330 AM EDT Wed May 12 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

