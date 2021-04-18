CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, April 17, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

402 AM EDT Sun Apr 18 2021

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the lower 40s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Highs around 60. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the lower 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming

light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

40s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Lows

around 40.

