CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, February 28, 2021

577 FPUS51 KALY 010828

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 010826

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

326 AM EST Mon Mar 1 2021

CTZ001-012100-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

326 AM EST Mon Mar 1 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 1 PM EST

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy with rain showers likely this morning, then partly

sunny with a slight chance of rain showers this afternoon. Highs in

the mid 40s. Temperature falling into the mid 30s this afternoon.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to northwest 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and blustery. Much colder with lows around

10 above. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Wind

chill values as low as 8 below after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, blustery and much colder with highs in the upper

20s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Wind

chill values as low as 10 below in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and not as cold. Near steady

temperature in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. West

winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Temperature falling

into the lower 30s in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. Lows

15 to 20.

$$

CTZ013-012100-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

326 AM EST Mon Mar 1 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 1 PM EST

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers likely this morning, then partly sunny

with a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

Temperature falling into the lower 40s this afternoon. West winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 14. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Wind chill values as low

as 2 below after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Wind chill values as low

as 3 below in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and cold. Near steady temperature in

the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. Temperature falling into

the mid 30s in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. Highs in

the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

