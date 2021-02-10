CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, February 9, 2021 _____ 606 FPUS51 KALY 100938 ZFPALY Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England National Weather Service Albany NY 438 AM EST Wed Feb 10 2021 CTZ001-102115- Northern Litchfield- Including the city of Torrington 438 AM EST Wed Feb 10 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 16. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around 6 above. North winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around 10 above. Highs in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold with lows around 15. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around 10 above. Highs in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as 5 below. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with lows 5 to 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 5 below. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent. $$ CTZ013-102115- Southern Litchfield- Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville, and Woodbury 438 AM EST Wed Feb 10 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 30. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Cold with lows around 19. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered snow showers in the morning. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above. North winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. North winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 10 to 15. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold with lows around 20. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold with highs around 30. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around 10 above. Highs in the mid 20s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent. $$ NAS _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather