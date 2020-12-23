CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, December 22, 2020

063 FPUS51 KALY 230927

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 230925

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

425 AM EST Wed Dec 23 2020

CTZ001-232100-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

425 AM EST Wed Dec 23 2020

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY

MORNING...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Temperature rising into the mid 30s after midnight. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely in the afternoon. Areas of fog in

the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Areas of dense fog in the evening. Areas of

dense fog after midnight. Rain may be heavy at times. Breezy and not

as cool. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph, increasing to 50 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Rain in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times in

the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. Temperature falling into the

upper 30s in the afternoon. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to

40 mph in the morning. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 20.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Cold. Highs around 30. Lows

around 20.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Cold with lows in the upper

20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Cold. Near steady temperature around 30.

$$

CTZ013-232100-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

425 AM EST Wed Dec 23 2020

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Temperature rising into the upper 30s after midnight. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely in the afternoon. Patchy fog in the

afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Areas of dense fog. Rain may be heavy at

times. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph, increasing to

50 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Rain in the morning, then partly sunny in the

afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times in the morning. Highs in the

mid 50s. Temperature falling into the upper 30s in the afternoon.

South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the morning. Chance

of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Much

colder with lows around 20.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold. Highs around 30.

Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A

chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Near steady temperature in the mid 30s.

$$

