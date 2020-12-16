CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, December 16, 2020

422 FPUS51 KALY 161710

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

1210 PM EST Wed Dec 16 2020

CTZ001-162115-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

1210 PM EST Wed Dec 16 2020

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 1 PM

EST THURSDAY...

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Areas of fog. Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Snow. Areas of fog in the evening. Areas of dense

freezing fog. Snow may be heavy at times. Visibility one quarter

mile or less at times. Snow accumulation of 8 to 12 inches. Cold.

Near steady temperature in the lower 20s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to around 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

snow in the afternoon. Areas of dense freezing fog in the morning.

Areas of fog. Snow may be heavy at times in the morning with

visibility one quarter mile or less at times. Total snow

accumulation of 10 to 14 inches. Cold. Near steady temperature in

the lower 20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Colder with lows around 10 above. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Wind chill values as low as zero.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 30.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

20s. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

CTZ013-162115-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

1210 PM EST Wed Dec 16 2020

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 1 PM

EST THURSDAY...

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Areas of fog. Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s.

Northeast winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Snow. Areas of fog in the evening. Areas of dense

freezing fog. Snow may be heavy at times. Visibility one quarter

mile or less at times. Snow accumulation of 8 to 12 inches. Cold.

Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

snow in the afternoon. Areas of dense freezing fog in the morning.

Areas of fog. Visibility one quarter mile or less at times in the

morning. Total snow accumulation of 10 to 14 inches. Cold with highs

in the upper 20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Colder with lows around 13. North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows 10 to 15.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 20s. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NAS

