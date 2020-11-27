CT Albany NY Zone Forecast

CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, November 26, 2020

_____

710 FPUS51 KALY 270901

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 270900

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

400 AM EST Fri Nov 27 2020

CTZ001-272100-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

400 AM EST Fri Nov 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Temperature falling into the lower

40s in the afternoon. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the

mid 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s. Temperature falling into the mid 40s in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 40.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

CTZ013-272100-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

400 AM EST Fri Nov 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Temperature falling into the upper

40s in the afternoon. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the

mid 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Temperature

falling into the upper 40s in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather