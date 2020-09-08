CT Albany NY Zone Forecast

CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Monday, September 7, 2020

_____

888 FPUS51 KALY 080818

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 080816

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

416 AM EDT Tue Sep 8 2020

CTZ001-082000-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

416 AM EDT Tue Sep 8 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower

80s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

lower 80s. Light and variable winds, becoming southeast around 5 mph

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming

light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers in the afternoon. Humid with highs around 80. West winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

CTZ013-082000-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

416 AM EDT Tue Sep 8 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Patchy fog this

morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight.

Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of showers. Humid with

highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable winds, becoming west

around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather