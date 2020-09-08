CT Albany NY Zone Forecast
CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Monday, September 7, 2020
_____
888 FPUS51 KALY 080818
ZFPALY
FPUS51 KALY 080816
ZFPALY
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England
National Weather Service Albany NY
416 AM EDT Tue Sep 8 2020
CTZ001-082000-
Northern Litchfield-
Including the city of Torrington
416 AM EDT Tue Sep 8 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower
80s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around
5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the
lower 80s. Light and variable winds, becoming southeast around 5 mph
in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in
the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming
light and variable.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of
showers in the afternoon. Humid with highs around 80. West winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
CTZ013-082000-
Southern Litchfield-
Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,
and Woodbury
416 AM EDT Tue Sep 8 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Patchy fog this
morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around
5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the
lower 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight.
Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph in the
evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of showers. Humid with
highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable winds, becoming west
around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in
the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather