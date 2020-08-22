CT Albany NY Zone Forecast

CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Friday, August 21, 2020

_____

199 FPUS51 KALY 220735

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 220733

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

333 AM EDT Sat Aug 22 2020

CTZ001-222000-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

333 AM EDT Sat Aug 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph, increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Hot

with highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows around 60. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

CTZ013-222000-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

333 AM EDT Sat Aug 22 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. West winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Hot

with highs in the upper 80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather