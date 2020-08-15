CT Albany NY Zone Forecast

CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Friday, August 14, 2020

736 FPUS51 KALY 150740

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 150739

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

339 AM EDT Sat Aug 15 2020

CTZ001-152000-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

339 AM EDT Sat Aug 15 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Scattered showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

CTZ013-152000-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

339 AM EDT Sat Aug 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

