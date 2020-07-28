CT Albany NY Zone Forecast

CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Monday, July 27, 2020

720 FPUS51 KALY 280823

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 280822

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

422 AM EDT Tue Jul 28 2020

CTZ001-282000-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

422 AM EDT Tue Jul 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with scattered showers with isolated

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

CTZ013-282000-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

422 AM EDT Tue Jul 28 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with scattered showers with isolated

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening. Humid

with lows in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening,

becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. East

winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

West winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the

mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Hot with highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

