CT Albany NY Zone Forecast
CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, July 22, 2020
_____
033 FPUS51 KALY 230725
ZFPALY
FPUS51 KALY 230724
ZFPALY
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England
National Weather Service Albany NY
324 AM EDT Thu Jul 23 2020
CTZ001-232000-
Northern Litchfield-
Including the city of Torrington
324 AM EDT Thu Jul 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of
thunderstorms this morning, then showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty
winds this afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce
gusty winds in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
clear. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph in
the evening, becoming light and variable.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. North winds
around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the upper
80s. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
CTZ013-232000-
Southern Litchfield-
Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,
and Woodbury
324 AM EDT Thu Jul 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
this morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms
this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds this
afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce
gusty winds in the evening. Humid with lows around 70. West winds
5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.
Light and variable winds.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. North
winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the lower
90s. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot. Highs around 90. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather