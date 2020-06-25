CT Albany NY Zone Forecast

CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, June 24, 2020

_____

654 FPUS51 KALY 250829

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

429 AM EDT Thu Jun 25 2020

CTZ001-252015-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

429 AM EDT Thu Jun 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with scattered thunderstorms with a chance

of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with scattered

thunderstorms in the evening, then scattered showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

CTZ013-252015-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

429 AM EDT Thu Jun 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Scattered thunderstorms with a chance of showers. Hot with

highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NAS

_____

