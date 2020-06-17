CT Albany NY Zone Forecast

CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, June 16, 2020

719 FPUS51 KALY 170715

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 170714

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

314 AM EDT Wed Jun 17 2020

CTZ001-172000-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

314 AM EDT Wed Jun 17 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph in the evening,

becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Scattered

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

CTZ013-172000-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

314 AM EDT Wed Jun 17 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Hot. Lows in

the mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

