CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Friday, June 12, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

316 AM EDT Sat Jun 13 2020

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

316 AM EDT Sat Jun 13 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Light and variable winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light and

variable winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

316 AM EDT Sat Jun 13 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs around 70. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and variable

winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light and

variable winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

