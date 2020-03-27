CT Albany NY Zone Forecast

CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, March 26, 2020

838 FPUS51 KALY 270736

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 270735

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

335 AM EDT Fri Mar 27 2020

CTZ001-272000-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

335 AM EDT Fri Mar 27 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers this morning, then

sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 30. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds

around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 40s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A

chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Partly sunny

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

$$

CTZ013-272000-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

335 AM EDT Fri Mar 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers this morning. Highs in

the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 40. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 50s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers in the evening. Lows in the

lower 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

$$

