CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Monday, March 23, 2020

623 FPUS51 KALY 240754

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 240752

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

352 AM EDT Tue Mar 24 2020

CTZ001-242000-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

352 AM EDT Tue Mar 24 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then rain or

snow likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs

around 40. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain in the

evening. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

CTZ013-242000-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

352 AM EDT Tue Mar 24 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs around 50. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow likely in the morning. Rain likely. Little or no

snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

around 50. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

