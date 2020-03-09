CT Albany NY Zone Forecast
CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, March 8, 2020
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England
National Weather Service Albany NY
417 AM EDT Mon Mar 9 2020
CTZ001-092000-
Northern Litchfield-
Including the city of Torrington
417 AM EDT Mon Mar 9 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the upper 60s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
showers likely in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the
evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming
northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 30s. Highs around 50.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows
in the upper 20s.
CTZ013-092000-
Southern Litchfield-
Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,
and Woodbury
417 AM EDT Mon Mar 9 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower
60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the
evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 10 mph with
gusts up to 20 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 30s. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
Lows in the lower 30s.
