CT Albany NY Zone Forecast

CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, February 18, 2020

_____

756 FPUS51 KALY 190852

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 190851

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

351 AM EST Wed Feb 19 2020

CTZ001-192100-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

351 AM EST Wed Feb 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Temperature falling to

around 30 this afternoon. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Much colder with lows around 14. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 9 above.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 1 below.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows around 20. Highs around 40.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of snow and

sleet after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of snow and sleet in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

$$

CTZ013-192100-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

351 AM EST Wed Feb 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Temperature falling into the

mid 30s this afternoon. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Much colder with lows around 19. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 13. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 40s.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of snow after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 40s.

$$

_____

