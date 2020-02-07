CT Albany NY Zone Forecast
CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, February 6, 2020
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England
National Weather Service Albany NY
448 AM EST Fri Feb 7 2020
Northern Litchfield-
Including the city of Torrington
448 AM EST Fri Feb 7 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 PM EST
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Rain this morning, then rain likely or a chance of snow
this afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Breezy and not as
cool with highs in the mid 40s. Temperature falling into the mid 30s
this afternoon. East winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to southwest
20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph this afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Colder with lows around
18. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.
Chance of snow 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder with highs in the upper 20s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 12. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Not
as cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Snow and rain showers likely in the morning, then a chance
of rain showers in the afternoon. Light snow accumulation possible.
Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.
Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a chance
of snow or rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
Southern Litchfield-
Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,
and Woodbury
448 AM EST Fri Feb 7 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 PM EST
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Rain. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. Temperature
falling into the lower 40s this afternoon. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph this
afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Colder with
lows in the lower 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph
in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 30s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 17. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then
a chance of snow or rain after midnight. Not as cold. Near steady
temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Not as
cool with highs in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or
snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Lows around 30. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.
Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
