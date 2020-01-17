CT Albany NY Zone Forecast

CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, January 16, 2020

261 FPUS51 KALY 170850

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 170847

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

347 AM EST Fri Jan 17 2020

CTZ001-172100-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

347 AM EST Fri Jan 17 2020

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

SUNDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs around 20. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as

6 below this morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold

with lows around 4 above. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill

values as low as 6 below.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow in the afternoon. Snow accumulation

of 2 to 4 inches. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Snow in the evening, then a chance of rain

or snow after midnight. Additional moderate snow accumulation. Not

as cold with lows in the upper 20s. South winds around 10 mph,

becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows 10 to 15.

Highs in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Cold. Lows 5 to

10 above. Highs in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 10 to 15. Highs

in the lower 30s.

$$

CTZ013-172100-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

347 AM EST Fri Jan 17 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM SATURDAY TO 1 AM EST

SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold

with lows around 7 above. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill

values as low as zero.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Snow in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 2 to

4 inches. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Snow or rain in the evening, then a chance

of rain after midnight. Additional light snow accumulation. Not as

cool with lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Cold.

Lows around 20. Highs in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows

around 10 above. Highs in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold. Highs in the

upper 20s. Lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

