CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, January 15, 2020
_____
197 FPUS51 KALY 160853
ZFPALY
FPUS51 KALY 160851
ZFPALY
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England
National Weather Service Albany NY
351 AM EST Thu Jan 16 2020
CTZ001-162100-
Northern Litchfield-
Including the city of Torrington
351 AM EST Thu Jan 16 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM EST THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain or snow this morning. Breezy
with highs in the lower 40s. Temperature falling into the mid 30s
this afternoon. West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Blustery and
much colder with lows around 11. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph. Gusts
up to 40 mph in the evening. Wind chill values as low as 3 below
after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs in the lower 20s. Northwest
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low
as 7 below in the morning.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 3 above.
Northwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, diminishing
to around 5 mph after midnight. Wind chill values as low as 4 below.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy
at times in the afternoon. Moderate snow accumulation. Cold with
highs in the upper 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow
90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow, mainly in the evening. Additional moderate
snow accumulation. Not as cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of
snow 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Cold.
Lows 15 to 20. Highs in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Cold. Lows 5 to
10 above. Highs in the lower 20s.
$$
CTZ013-162100-
Southern Litchfield-
Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,
and Woodbury
351 AM EST Thu Jan 16 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM EST THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain this morning. Highs in the
mid 40s. Temperature falling into the upper 30s this afternoon. West
winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon. Gusts up to
40 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Much colder
with lows around 15. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low
as 1 below in the morning.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 7 above.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as zero.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy
at times in the afternoon. Moderate snow accumulation. Cold with
highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south
in the afternoon. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow or rain in the evening. Additional light snow
accumulation. Not as cool with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Cold.
Lows around 20. Highs in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows 10 to
15. Highs in the upper 20s.
$$
_____
