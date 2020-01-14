CT Albany NY Zone Forecast

CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Monday, January 13, 2020

_____

098 FPUS51 KALY 140802

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 140801

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

301 AM EST Tue Jan 14 2020

CTZ001-142100-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

301 AM EST Tue Jan 14 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain this afternoon. Highs

in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast

this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of drizzle and rain in the

evening. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. South winds around

5 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain or snow after midnight. Cold. Near steady

temperature in the mid 30s. Temperature rising into the upper 30s

after midnight. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. Temperature falling into

the lower 30s in the afternoon. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Much colder with lows 10 to 15.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs in the lower 20s. Wind chill

values as low as zero.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then snow in

the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Not as cool with

highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow. Not as cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Chance of snow 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Near steady temperature around 30.

Temperature falling into the upper 20s in the afternoon. Chance of

snow 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold.

Lows 10 to 15. Highs in the mid 20s.

$$

CTZ013-142100-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

301 AM EST Tue Jan 14 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance

of rain this afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of drizzle and rain in the

evening. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

Temperature rising into the upper 30s after midnight. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Temperature falling

into the upper 30s in the afternoon. West winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows 10 to 15.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow in the morning, then

cloudy with snow in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation.

Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow or rain likely. Not as cold with lows in the

upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Near steady temperature

in the lower 30s. Temperature falling into the lower 30s in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Cold.

Lows around 20. Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather