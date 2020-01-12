CT Albany NY Zone Forecast
CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, January 11, 2020
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England
National Weather Service Albany NY
308 AM EST Sun Jan 12 2020
Northern Litchfield-
Including the city of Torrington
308 AM EST Sun Jan 12 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Partly sunny with rain likely with a slight chance of
thunderstorms this morning, then sunny this afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this
morning. Breezy with highs in the upper 50s. Temperature falling
into the lower 50s this afternoon. Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with
gusts up to 45 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
35 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Much colder with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
Light and variable winds.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.
Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.
Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in
the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows around 30.
Chance of snow 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain or snow in the morning.
Highs in the upper 30s. Temperature falling into the mid 30s in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
clear. Colder with lows around 20.
.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Colder
with highs in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold
with lows 15 to 20.
.SATURDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow
70 percent.
Southern Litchfield-
Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,
and Woodbury
308 AM EST Sun Jan 12 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Partly sunny with rain with a slight chance of
thunderstorms this morning, then sunny this afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this
morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Temperature falling into the mid
50s this afternoon. Southwest winds around 20 mph with gusts up to
45 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon. Chance
of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the upper 20s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s.
East winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
Light and variable winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 40s. Light and variable winds, becoming southeast
around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.
Near steady temperature around 40. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in
the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain or snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the
lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in
the lower 40s. Temperature falling into the upper 30s in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
clear. Colder with lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Cooler
with highs in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold
with lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then rain likely in the
afternoon. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
