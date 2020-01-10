CT Albany NY Zone Forecast

CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, January 9, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

337 AM EST Fri Jan 10 2020

CTZ001-102100-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

337 AM EST Fri Jan 10 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain this afternoon. Not

as cool with highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Not as

cool with lows around 40. Temperature rising into the mid 40s after

midnight. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Not as cool

with highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers in the morning, then mostly

sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Temperature falling

into the mid 50s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the lower

30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain or snow in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or

snow. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs around 40. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

CTZ013-102100-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

337 AM EST Fri Jan 10 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain this afternoon. Not

as cool with highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 40.

Temperature rising into the upper 40s after midnight. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Not as

cool with highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain

after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers in the morning, then mostly

sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature falling

into the upper 50s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of

snow after midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance

of rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 40s.

