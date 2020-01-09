CT Albany NY Zone Forecast

CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, January 8, 2020

_____

566 FPUS51 KALY 090833

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 090832

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

332 AM EST Thu Jan 9 2020

CTZ001-092100-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

332 AM EST Thu Jan 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 2 below this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature in the

lower 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Not as

cool with highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Much

colder with lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs around 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

CTZ013-092100-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

332 AM EST Thu Jan 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature in the

mid 20s. South winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Not as

cool with highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the lower

30s.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

Lows in the lower 30s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather