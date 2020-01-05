CT Albany NY Zone Forecast

CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, January 4, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

347 AM EST Sun Jan 5 2020

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

347 AM EST Sun Jan 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance

of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely in the evening, then snow showers

likely after midnight. Light snow accumulation possible. Cold with

lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely in the morning,

then partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the afternoon.

Little or no additional snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the

lower 30s. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around 15.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Not as

cool. Near steady temperature around 40.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

347 AM EST Sun Jan 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely in the evening, then a chance of snow

showers after midnight. Light snow accumulation possible. Cold with

lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A chance of snow in the morning. A chance of rain. Not as cool with

highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Not as

cool. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

