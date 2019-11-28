CT Albany NY Zone Forecast

CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, November 27, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

339 AM EST Thu Nov 28 2019

CTZ001-282100-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

339 AM EST Thu Nov 28 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers this morning.

Highs in the lower 40s. Temperature falling into the upper 30s this

afternoon. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds around 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds around

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow in the morning, then

cloudy with snow or rain likely in the afternoon. Light snow

accumulation possible. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Sleet. Additional light sleet accumulation. Cold

with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain or snow. Little or no additional snow accumulation.

Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

CTZ013-282100-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

339 AM EST Thu Nov 28 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Temperature falling

into the lower 40s this afternoon. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then rain or snow likely in

the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper

30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Sleet likely. Rain or snow likely in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Light snow accumulation possible.

Not as cool with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

