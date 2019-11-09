CT Albany NY Zone Forecast

CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Friday, November 8, 2019

_____

392 FPUS51 KALY 090826

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 090823

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

323 AM EST Sat Nov 9 2019

CTZ001-092100-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

323 AM EST Sat Nov 9 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of rain in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow showers. Cooler with highs in the upper 30s.

Temperature falling into the lower 30s in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Much colder with lows around 15. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs in the upper 20s. Wind

chill values as low as zero in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 15.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s.

$$

CTZ013-092100-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

323 AM EST Sat Nov 9 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of rain in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow showers. Cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

Temperature falling into the mid 30s in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Much colder with lows around 20. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s.

$$

_____

