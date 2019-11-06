CT Albany NY Zone Forecast

CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, November 5, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

305 AM EST Wed Nov 6 2019

Northern Litchfield-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

305 AM EST Wed Nov 6 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Temperature falling

into the mid 40s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain or a chance of snow in the

evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Light snow

accumulation. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. Highs in

the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows

in the lower 30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 40.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold

with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of snow or rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

Southern Litchfield-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

305 AM EST Wed Nov 6 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Temperature falling

into the upper 40s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain in the evening, then a chance

of rain or snow after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold

with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs around 40.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

40s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain in the

evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the

mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow or rain. Highs in the

upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

