CT Albany NY Zone Forecast

CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Monday, October 7, 2019

_____

225 FPUS51 KALY 080815

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 080813

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

413 AM EDT Tue Oct 8 2019

CTZ001-082000-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

413 AM EDT Tue Oct 8 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers this morning. Patchy

dense fog this morning. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers.

Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

CTZ013-082000-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

413 AM EDT Tue Oct 8 2019

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers this morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in

the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain. Cooler with highs in the upper

50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers.

Highs around 60. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather