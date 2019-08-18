CT Albany NY Zone Forecast
CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, August 17, 2019
912 FPUS51 KALY 180738
ZFPALY
FPUS51 KALY 180735
ZFPALY
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England
National Weather Service Albany NY
335 AM EDT Sun Aug 18 2019
CTZ001-182000-
Northern Litchfield-
Including the city of Torrington
335 AM EDT Sun Aug 18 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of showers
and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce
gusty winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Hot with highs in the
mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Some thunderstorms may
produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid with
lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Hot
with highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s.
Lows in the mid 50s.
CTZ013-182000-
Southern Litchfield-
Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,
and Woodbury
335 AM EDT Sun Aug 18 2019
.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Mostly cloudy this morning, then
partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy
rainfall this afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Some thunderstorms may
produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid with
lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the
upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Hot
with highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming
west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s.
Lows in the upper 50s.
