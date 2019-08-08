CT Albany NY Zone Forecast

CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, August 8, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

146 PM EDT Thu Aug 8 2019

CTZ001-082000-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

146 PM EDT Thu Aug 8 2019

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall. Near steady temperature around 80. Southwest winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows around

60. West winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

CTZ013-082000-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

146 PM EDT Thu Aug 8 2019

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall. Near steady temperature in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then mostly clear after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 60s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

