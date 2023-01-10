WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, January 10, 2023

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley CA

345 PM PST Tue Jan 10 2023

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Tulare

and east central Fresno Counties through 415 PM PST...

At 345 PM PST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 19

miles northeast of Orange Cove, or 34 miles northeast of Visalia,

moving northeast at 30 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Orange Cove, Grant Grove, Crystal Springs Campground, Big Meadows,

Pinehurst, Squaw Valley, Park Ridge, Azalea Campground, Sunset

Campground, Hume Lake and Grant Grove Visitor Center.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 3652 11922 3668 11935 3696 11888 3675 11871

TIME...MOT...LOC 2345Z 236DEG 26KT 3677 11902

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

