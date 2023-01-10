WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, January 11, 2023

FLOOD WARNING

BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED

Flood Warning

National Weather Service Hanford CA

1139 PM PST Mon Jan 9 2023

...Forecast flooding changed from Minor to Moderate severity for the

following rivers in California...

Bear Creek above Mckee Road affecting Merced County.

For the Bear Creek...including Mckee Road...Moderate flooding is

forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive

cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued Tuesday morning at 800 AM PST.

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY WEDNESDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is

forecast.

* WHERE...Bear Creek above Mckee Road.

* WHEN...Until early Wednesday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 24.7 feet, Flood of record - 4/4/2006.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 11:00 PM PST Monday the stage was 24.0 feet.

- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours

ending at 11:00 PM PST Monday was 24.0 feet.

- Forecast...The river will rise to 24.9 feet tomorrow morning.

It will then fall early tomorrow afternoon. It will rise to

24.8 feet late tomorrow evening. It will then fall below

flood stage Wednesday morning.

- Flood stage is 23.0 feet.

- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of

24.7 feet on 04/04/2006.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Location Fld Observed Forecasts (12 am PST)

-------- Stg Stg Day/Time Wed Thu Fri

Bear Creek

Mckee Road 23.0 24.0 Mon 11 pm PST 24.6 21.2 19.6

...FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 1145 PM PST THIS EVENING...

The Flood Advisory will expire at 1145 PM PST this evening for a

portion of central California, including the following county,

Fresno.

The heavy rain has ended. Urban and small stream flooding is no

longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining

road closures.

