WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, January 9, 2023 _____ AREAL FLOOD WARNING Flood Statement National Weather Service Hanford CA 108 PM PST Mon Jan 9 2023 ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of Fresno County, including areas south of highway 168 near Shaver lake and the community of Tollhouse. * WHEN...Until 430 PM PST. * IMPACTS...Numerous roads remain closed due to flooding. It will take several hours for all the water from these storms to work through local drainage systems in urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 108 PM PST, Doppler radar indicated an area of very heavy rainfall across the warned area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Trimmer Springs, Mountain Rest, Shaver Lake, Shaver Lake 3ne and Auberry. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. _____