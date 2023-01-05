WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, January 5, 2023 _____ AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY Flood Advisory National Weather Service Hanford CA 1000 AM PST Thu Jan 5 2023 ...FLOOD ADVISORY IS CANCELLED... The Flood Advisory is cancelled for a portion of central California, including the following counties, Fresno, Kings, Madera and Tulare. The heavy rain has ended. Urban and small stream flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather