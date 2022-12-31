WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, January 1, 2023

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service Hanford CA

714 PM PST Sat Dec 31 2022

.Moderate to heavy rain will continue through later tonight.

Rainfall rates up to 0.5 inch per hour are expected at times.

Ponding and debris on roadways will occur.

...FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT PST TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues.

* WHERE...A portion of central California, including the following

counties, Fresno, Madera and Tulare.

* WHEN...Until midnight PST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 714 PM PST, local law enforcement reported heavy rain in

the advisory area. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to

begin shortly. Between 3 and 5 inches of rain have fallen.

- Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected

over the area. This additional rain will result in minor

flooding.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Three Rivers, Yosemite Lakes, Balch Power House, Fence

Meadow, Wishon Dam, Trimmer Springs, Dinkey Creek, Lake

Wishon, Squaw Valley, Azalea Campground, Crystal Springs

Campground, Grant Grove Visitor Center, Grant Grove, Sunset

Campground, Pinehurst, West Woodchuck Meadow, Hume Lake,

Shaver Lake 3ne, Park Ridge and Tamarack Summit.

http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law

enforcement and request they pass this information to the National

Weather Service when you can do so safely.

