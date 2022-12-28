WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, January 1, 2023 _____ AREAL FLOOD WATCH URGENT - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED Flood Watch National Weather Service Hanford CA 1230 PM PST Wed Dec 28 2022 ...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE SATURDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of central California, including the following areas, the entire San Joaquin Valley, Coastal Range, and foothills of the Sierra Nevada. * WHEN...From Friday morning through late Saturday night. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris. Extensive street flooding and flooding of creeks and rivers are possible. Area creeks and streams are running high and could flood with more heavy rain. Bear Creek may hit Moderate Flood stage Saturday evening through Saturday Night. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Heavy rain may lead to nuisance flooding, rapid rise in area rivers, and rockslides in steep canyons. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE SATURDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. areas, San Joaquin River Canyon and Yosemite Valley. with more heavy rain. - Moderate to heavy rain across Central California may lead to risks of rockslides across steep canyons. Flooding of poor drainage roads will be possible as well. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather