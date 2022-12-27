WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, December 27, 2022

_____

WIND ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Hanford CA

724 AM PST Tue Dec 27 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...

* WHAT...Southeast winds 15-25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

* WHERE...Mariposa-Madera Lower Sierra and Fresno-Tulare Lower

Sierra.

* WHEN...Until noon PST today.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather