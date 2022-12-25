WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, December 26, 2022 _____ DENSE FOG ADVISORY URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Hanford CA 102 PM PST Sun Dec 25 2022 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM PST MONDAY... * WHAT...Visibility less than 800 feet possible. * WHERE...Portions of central California. * WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to 11 AM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather