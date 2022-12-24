WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, December 24, 2022 _____ DENSE FOG ADVISORY URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Hanford CA 1248 PM PST Sat Dec 24 2022 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON PST SUNDAY... ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 1 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of central California. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to noon PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY FROM THIS MORNING IS CANCELLED... * WHERE...Southern Sacramento Valley, Carquinez Strait and Delta and Northern San Joaquin Valley Counties. * WHERE...Northern Sacramento Valley, Central Sacramento Valley and Motherlode Counties. ...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING... * WHAT...South to southwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 to 85 mph possible, with locally higher gusts along the Sierra crest. * WHERE...Western Plumas County\/Lassen Park and West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada Counties. * WHEN...From Monday evening through Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather