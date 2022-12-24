WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, December 24, 2022

DENSE FOG ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Hanford CA

641 AM PST Sat Dec 24 2022

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...

* WHAT...Visibilities in dense fog ranging from 800 feet to as low

as 200 feet.

* WHERE...The San Joaquin Valley.

* WHEN...Until noon PST today.

* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Highways affected include, but are not

limited to Interstate 5, Highway 99, Highway 198, Highway 180,

Highway 43, Highway 41, and Highway 152.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If driving, slow down, use your low beam headlights, and leave

plenty of distance between your vehicle and the vehicle in front

of you.

