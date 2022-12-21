WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, December 21, 2022 _____ DENSE FOG ADVISORY URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Hanford CA 452 AM PST Wed Dec 21 2022 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Most of the San Joaquin Valley. * WHEN...Until 11 AM PST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather