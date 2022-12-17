WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, December 19, 2022 _____ FREEZE WARNING URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Hanford CA 1240 PM PST Sat Dec 17 2022 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON... ...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST MONDAY... * WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures 28 to 32 degrees expected outside of major urban areas. For the Dense Fog Advisory, visibilities in dense fog ranging from 800 feet to as low as 200 feet. * WHERE...Most of the San Joaquin Valley. * WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, until 7 AM PST Monday. For the Dense Fog Advisory, until 3 PM PST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions can damage or kill crops and other sensitive vegetation. Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility in fog. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IS CANCELLED... Dense Fog Advisory has been cancelled for the cities of Fresno and Bakersfield. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather