WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, December 19, 2022

FREEZE WARNING

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Hanford CA

742 PM PST Thu Dec 15 2022

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST MONDAY...

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO NOON PST

FRIDAY...

* WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as

low as 30. For the Dense Fog Advisory, visibility one quarter

mile or less in dense fog.

* WHERE...Merced Madera -Mendota, -Caruthers San -Joaquin -

Selma, Delano-Wasco-Shafter and Hanford Corcoran -Lemoore. -

* WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, until 7 AM PST Monday. For the

Dense Fog Advisory, from 4 AM to noon PST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other

sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor

plumbing. Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent

freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should

be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have

in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-

ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of

distance ahead of you.

