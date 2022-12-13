WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, December 19, 2022 _____ FREEZE WATCH URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Hanford CA 942 PM PST Mon Dec 12 2022 ...A FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Minimum temperatures in rural areas generally between 28 and 32 degrees possible. * WHERE...Most of the San Joaquin Valley. * WHEN...Outside of major urban areas, sub-freezing temperatures are conceivable for a period of three to five hours between 2 AM PST and 8 AM PST each night and early morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions can damage or kill crops and other sensitive vegetation. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Be prepared to cover exposed, sensitive vegetation. In addition, be ready to bring pets indoors. ...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM WEDNESDAY TO 4 AM PST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Stagnant air is expected, which may lead to deteriorating air quality. * WHERE...Valleys of northern California and south central and southwest Oregon. * WHEN...From 4 AM Wednesday to 4 AM PST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Air stagnation is likely to result in diminishing air quality with time, especially in and near areas with significant sources of air pollution. Diminished air quality is likely to cause health issues for people with respiratory problems if precautions are not taken. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A weak weather system is forecast to arrive over the weekend, which may allow for some minor mixing and a reduction of air stagnation conditions. * View the hazard area in detail at https:\/\/www.wrh.noaa.gov\/map\/?wfo=mfr People with respiratory illness should follow their physician's advice for dealing with diminished air quality. N95 masks are effective at filtering out the majority of harmful air particulates. State air quality agencies highly recommend that no outdoor burning occur and that residential wood burning devices be limited as much as possible. According to state air quality agencies, prolonged periods of stagnant air can hold pollutants close to the ground where people live and breathe. Check with your local burn agency for any current restrictions in your area. ...WINTER STORM WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 10 PM PST THIS EVENING ABOVE 5000 FEET... Precipitation has ended and the Winter Storm Warning will be allowed to expire at 10 PM. ABOVE 4500 FEET... _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather