WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, December 19, 2022

_____

FREEZE WATCH

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Hanford CA

152 PM PST Mon Dec 12 2022

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY

MORNING...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 possible.

* WHERE...Much of the San Joaquin Valley.

* WHEN...Each morning from early Wednesday morning through Monday

morning. Expect temperatures at freezing or below for 3 to 6

hours between 2 AM and 8 AM each morning.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions can damage or kill crops,

other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected

outdoor plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent

freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should

be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather