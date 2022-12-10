WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, December 10, 2022

WIND ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Hanford CA

853 AM PST Sat Dec 10 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph

expected.

* WHERE...Los Banos -Dos Palos, Merced -Madera -Mendota,

Planada -Le Grand -Snelling and Mariposa Madera Foothills.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM PST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

...WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts around 50 mph

* WHERE...West Side Mountains north of 198 and Coalinga -Avenal.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

...WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING...

* WHERE...West Side Mountains South of 198.

* WHEN...Until 10 PM PST this evening.

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

4 AM PST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph

* WHERE...Buena Vista, Grapevine and Frazier Mountain

Communities.

* WHEN...From 2 PM this afternoon to 4 AM PST Sunday.

