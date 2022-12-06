WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, December 6, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley CA 425 PM PST Tue Dec 6 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Madera and east central Merced Counties through 500 PM PST... At 425 PM PST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Chowchilla, or 8 miles northwest of Madera. This storm was nearly stationary. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Madera, Chowchilla and Madera Acres. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. LAT...LON 3696 12010 3697 12032 3718 12037 3716 12003 TIME...MOT...LOC 0025Z 182DEG 4KT 3704 12021 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather